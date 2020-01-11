48ºF

Oak Park man accused of killing grandmother to undergo competency evaluation

Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles faces charges

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles
Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles (WDIV)

OAK PARK, Mich. – An Oak Park man charged with murder after his grandmother was killed and his father was critically injured in a shooting last month will undergo a competency evaluation.

READ: Man kills grandmother, critically injures father two days after Christmas, police say

Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles, 22, is accused of shooting Mary Boles and Robert Boles on Dec. 27, 2019 in the 21000 block of Westhampton Street.

Oak Park officers said they received a call from Allen Park police about a man who had called to report he had shot two people in Oak Park.

Boles is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two felony firearm violations, authorities said.

