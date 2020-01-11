Police: Man assaults ex-girlfriend, steals her car in Royal Oak because she is talking to another man

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police said a man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and stole her car Monday in Royal Oak because he found out she was talking to another man.

The victim was driving Antoine Lee Shelton, 32, home to Detroit on Stephenson Highway near E. Eleven Mile Road at about 8 p.m. The victim told police Shelton was visiting the child he has with her at her home.

Police said the man got upset when he found out about the new man the woman was talking with. The victim pulled over and took the keys out of the ignition. When she did this, Shelton allegedly punched her in the face several times.

The woman got out of the car. Police said Shelton grabbed the keys from her and drove away, leaving her on the side of the road.

The victim called her mother, who took her to a hospital. Her jaw was injured. She also had lacerations to her face and two loose teeth. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital and released.

Shelton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. Police also located the stolen car at his home.

Shelton is charged with aggravated felonious domestic assault, unlawful driving away of an automobile and larceny from a person.