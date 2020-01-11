Woman tells Wyandotte police she’s been test driving vehicle for ‘a couple of months’

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman told a Wyandotte police officer the vehicle she was driving wasn’t registered because she’s been test driving it for two months.

Police pulled over the 32-year-old driver from Detroit on Monday in the area of Fort and Clark streets because the registration tab on the vehicle showed there was no record.

When the officer asked the woman for her license, the vehicle’s registration and insurance, she said she was test driving the 2005 Chevrolet Classic. The officer asked her how long she had been test driving the car, and she said, “A couple of months.”

The woman gave the officer the car’s registration and a Michigan identification card.

Police said the woman has nine current license suspensions, nine prior suspensions and two convictions for driving on a suspended license within the past seven years, as well as several warrants.

The woman was arrested. She has not been arraigned.