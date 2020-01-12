ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 12, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Metro Detroit residents waking up to frozen roadways
Residents all across Metro Detroit woke up to frozen roadways Sunday caused by this weekend’s winter storm.
DTE Energy: Thousands of customers without power across Southeast Michigan
Thousands are without power in Southeast Michigan on Sunday as a powerful winter storm moves through the area.
Flood warning issued for parts of Michigan
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several Michigan based counties.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Icy Sunday morning, cold and windy Sunday afternoon
Scattered sleet and freezing rain keep roads slippery and hazardous Sunday morning. Relief from severe weather conditions arrive early this week.
More Local News Headlines
- Dearborn police seek missing teen who left home with unknown person
- Photos of sites hit by heavy rainfall across Metro Detroit
- Metro Detroit streets flooding in record-breaking rain
- 60-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side
- Flashpoint 1/12/20: New poll shows Michigan voters divided on president
National and World News Headlines
- Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
- Andrew Yang won the internet. But can he win a caucus?
- Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner
- Queen attends church on eve of meeting over Harry and Meghan
Sports Headlines
- Bulls beat Pistons again, 108-99; Drummond ejected
- Sad data: Detroit had worst calendar year in history of American sports
- The 10 worst Detroit Red Wings seasons in history
- NFL Mock Draft 2020: 3 targets for Detroit Lions in first round
