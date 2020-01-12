ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 12, 2020

Published: January 12, 2020, 8:30 am Updated: January 12, 2020, 8:42 am

Residents all across Metro Detroit woke up to frozen roadways Sunday caused by this weekend’s winter storm.

Thousands are without power in Southeast Michigan on Sunday as a powerful winter storm moves through the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several Michigan based counties.

Scattered sleet and freezing rain keep roads slippery and hazardous Sunday morning. Relief from severe weather conditions arrive early this week.