ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Metro Detroit residents waking up to frozen roadways

Residents all across Metro Detroit woke up to frozen roadways Sunday caused by this weekend’s winter storm.

DTE Energy: Thousands of customers without power across Southeast Michigan

Thousands are without power in Southeast Michigan on Sunday as a powerful winter storm moves through the area.

Flood warning issued for parts of Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several Michigan based counties.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Icy Sunday morning, cold and windy Sunday afternoon

Scattered sleet and freezing rain keep roads slippery and hazardous Sunday morning. Relief from severe weather conditions arrive early this week.

