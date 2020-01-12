Dearborn police seek missing 14-year-old girl

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Reem Alsaidi willingly left her Dearborn home with an unknown person at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance video captured Alsaidi entering a white or gray sedan that pulled up in front of her residence at that time.

Alsaidi is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.