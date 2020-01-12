Dearborn police seek missing teen who left home with unknown person

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who left home with an unknown person early Saturday morning.

Police say 14-year-old Reem Alsaidi willingly left home around 5:15 a.m. and was seen entering a white or gray sedan that pulled up in front of her home.

Alsaidi is described as an Arab female with long dark hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

It is unknown what clothing she may be wearing but was last seen with a backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.