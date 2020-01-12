Gunman, woman run off after shooting in Detroit that injured 26-year-old

DETROIT – Police are searching for the gunman who shot and injured a 36-year-old man Saturday around 11:13 p.m. after demanding money from the victim.

During the time of the incident the victim had picked up a woman from her home. As the two started driving off in the ‪2500 block of Taylor in Detroit a man approached the vehicle demanding money.

A fight broke out and the gunman started firing shots, striking the victim. Police say both the gunman and woman fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The gunman is described as a black man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie and armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.