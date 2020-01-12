On the brink: Swing county in Michigan tense as Trump tangles with Iran
Michigan’s Monroe County has buried young soldiers at rate higher than most places in country
MONROE, Mich. – The standoff with Iran pushed the United States and Iran to the brink of war.
It was the highest-stakes week of President Donald Trump’s administration. And it was felt most deeply in areas such as Michigan’s Monroe County, which has buried young soldiers at a rate higher than most other places in the country.
Monroe is part of a cluster of Rust Belt communities that voted for Democrat Barack Obama then flipped to Trump in 2016.
Researchers said in a study that people in places with higher rates of military deaths voted disproportionately for Trump, and that Trump’s political fate in 2020 could hinge on earning those votes again
