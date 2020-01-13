3 arrested after Target stores broken into in Fenton, Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Three people were arrested Monday morning after Target stores were broken into in Fenton and Brighton, Michigan State Police said.

Police said there was a chase early Monday morning after the break-ins. The suspects’ vehicle ran off the road in Livingston County and into a wooded area along M-59. Officers used a K-9 to track down the suspects, leading to all three arrests.

Police are seeking multiple charges.

It’s not known if these thefts are connected to three other Target store break-ins earlier this month in Allen Park, Dearborn and Woodhaven. In those cases, the thieves broken into the store through the front doors and made off with thousands of dollars worth of electronics. Police said the robbers worked quickly and efficiently.

Related: Thieves work quickly overnight to strike 3 Target stores in Metro Detroit