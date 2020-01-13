Man charged with open murder in slaying of Westland woman

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Westland resident Anthony Kesteloot, 25, with open murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old Olivia Rossi, who was also from the city.

On Monday the original case was dismissed and reissued to include an additional charge of open murder.

Both Kesteloot and Rossi were acquaintances. On Aug. 18, 2019 at 10 p.m., Kesteloot, contacted Rossi and then came to her house, where she was picked up by him.

They eventually went back to Kesteloot’s house in the 29150 block of Manchester in Westland. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Rossi allegedly died at Kesteloot’s home and that he took her dead body and disposed it in a creek at Hines Park.

Her body was found by Westland police officers in Hines Park on Aug. 23, 2019. An investigation by Westland police led to the identification and arrest of Kesteloot. More facts and evidence in the case will be placed on the record in court.

On Aug. 26, 2019, Kesteloot was charged with disinterment of a dead body, obstruction of justice, removing a dead body, failure to report a dead body and tampering with evidence in a criminal case. Kesteloot received a $100,000 cash/surety bond and is housed in the Wayne County Jail.

Kesteloot is expected to be arraigned by video on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the 18th District Court.