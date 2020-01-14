“D*** that’s good”: Burger King commercial draws backlash

A conservative group called One Million Moms is not okay with Burger King’s use of the word ‘damn’ in a commercial for the chain’s Impossible Whopper.

In the commercial, a man with a mouthful of BK’s Whopper says, “Damn, that’s good.”

The ad was actually shared on the fast-food chain’s social media back in August.

a big deal just became a bigger deal. the Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8. pic.twitter.com/TpFQenSLFQ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) August 1, 2019

Flash forward to Friday, January 10, 2020 when One Million Moms issued a press release condemning BK’s use of the “d-word” in the commercial.

“One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse. Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial,” the statement reads.

“Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

Burger King has yet to respond.

Last month, One Million Moms successfully campaigned to have Hallmark remove a commercial featuring a same-sex couple.

Hallmark eventually reversed its decision.

One Million Moms is a division of the non-profit evangelical Christian group American Family Association. AFA has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.