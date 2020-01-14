Man exposes himself in women’s bathroom at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man exposed himself inside a women’s bathroom at the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, police said.

Officials said two women walked into the bathroom at the Macy’s store at 18900 Michigan Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. While they were in the bathroom, a man exited one of the stalls with his genitals exposed, according to authorities.

The women screamed at the man and he fled into the mall area, police said.

Officers searched for the man, but he was not located.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.