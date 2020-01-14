Woman grazed by bullets during shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – A 62-year-old woman was grazed by multiple bullets during a shooting on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 19100 block of Harlow Avenue.

The woman was inside the home when someone fired shots into it, officials said. She was struck multiple times and suffered graze wounds, according to police.

She is listed as stable, officials said.

No additional details have been revealed.