ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 15, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Dearborn shooting
Police in Dearborn are searching for a gunman after a man was shot several times overnight at a home on Boston Street. There were several children inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Michigan House Committee holds 'green ooze’ hearing
The Michigan State House Appropriations Committee has a hearing Wednesday morning on the state response and communication related to contamination near I-696 in Madison Heights and ownership-connected property in Sanilac County and Detroit. Watch the hearing live here.
Weather: Cool and dry start with rain chances later
Brandon Roux: We will see some morning sunshine but clouds will be filling in and rain chances begin through the mid to late afternoon. Those showers will be light and will likely slow down the evening commute as highs today head into the upper 30s and the winds ESE 5-10 mph keep afternoon wind chills in the mid to upper 20s and those showers will happen between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. today.
Here’s the full forecast with a look at this weekend’s wintry weather.
More Local News Headlines
- FBI warns of dating apps after man found naked, mutilated in secret room of Michigan basement
- Woman says person in minivan tried to kidnap her in Ecorse
- Daughter in custody after mother found dead in Roseville home
- Final demolition of Joe Louis Arena delayed until June
National and World News Headlines
- Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in Iowa
- Virginia poised for historic vote on Equal Rights Amendment
- Census Bureau plans hundreds of ads in 13 languages for 2020
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.