ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 15, 2020

Police in Dearborn are searching for a gunman after a man was shot several times overnight at a home on Boston Street. There were several children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The Michigan State House Appropriations Committee has a hearing Wednesday morning on the state response and communication related to contamination near I-696 in Madison Heights and ownership-connected property in Sanilac County and Detroit. Watch the hearing live here.

Brandon Roux: We will see some morning sunshine but clouds will be filling in and rain chances begin through the mid to late afternoon. Those showers will be light and will likely slow down the evening commute as highs today head into the upper 30s and the winds ESE 5-10 mph keep afternoon wind chills in the mid to upper 20s and those showers will happen between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. today.

Here’s the full forecast with a look at this weekend’s wintry weather.