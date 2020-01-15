28ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 15, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A toxic substance drains onto I-696 in Madison Heights, Mich. in December 2019. (WDIV)

Dearborn shooting

Police in Dearborn are searching for a gunman after a man was shot several times overnight at a home on Boston Street. There were several children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Michigan House Committee holds 'green ooze’ hearing

The Michigan State House Appropriations Committee has a hearing Wednesday morning on the state response and communication related to contamination near I-696 in Madison Heights and ownership-connected property in Sanilac County and Detroit. Watch the hearing live here.

Weather: Cool and dry start with rain chances later

Brandon Roux: We will see some morning sunshine but clouds will be filling in and rain chances begin through the mid to late afternoon. Those showers will be light and will likely slow down the evening commute as highs today head into the upper 30s and the winds ESE 5-10 mph keep afternoon wind chills in the mid to upper 20s and those showers will happen between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. today.

Here’s the full forecast with a look at this weekend’s wintry weather.

