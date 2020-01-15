30ºF

Man charged with murder in shooting of 26-year-old in Southwest Detroit, officials say

Andre Lewis charged with first-degree premeditated murder

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Andre Levelle Lewis
Andre Levelle Lewis (WDIV)

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in Southwest Detroit.

Andre Levelle Lewis, 25, is accused of shooting the 26-year-old during an argument.

Police said the shooting happened at 2:43 a.m. Saturday near Casgrain Street and West Lafayette Boulevard.

Lewis is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence in a criminal case and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held at the Wayne County Jail without bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 28, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 4.

