Michigan lawmakers introduce bill that would limit sending National Guard members to combat

LANSING, Mich. – Lawmakers introduced a bill last week that would add restrictions for sending Michigan National Guard members to combat.

House Bill 5320 would amend the Michigan military act.

The bill intends to prevent Guard members from being sent to active duty combat without a declaration of war by Congress or if Congress takes action to “explicitly call forth the state militia to execute the laws of the union, repel an invasion, or suppress an insurrection.”

The bill defines active duty combat as participation in an armed conflict, performance of a hazardous service, performance of a duty under conditions simulating war and performance of a duty through an instrumentality of war.