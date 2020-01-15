Michigan parks to receive nearly $2 million in Recreation Passport grant funding

DETROIT – Eighteen projects across Michigan will receive funding from a grant designed to improve and develop parks and trails.

The $1,993,500 will allow for new playground equipment, sports and fitness facility development and improvements, trail and walkway development and other park improvements.

Projects in Alcona, Antrim, Bay, Benzie, Berrien, Genesee, Houghton, Lapeer, Lenawee, Mecosta, Midland, Ogemaw, Presque Isle, Saginaw, Sanilac, Schoolcraft and Wexford counties will all get money from the grant, which comes from the sale of Recreation Passports.

Recreation Passports are needed to access state parks, state forest campgrounds, boat launches and trail heads.

The projects were selected from 70 grant applications that were seeking $7.3 million in local funding. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the projects chosen will increase public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Recreation Passport grants support local government efforts to offer residents and visitors quality recreation opportunities,” said Dan Lord, DNR grants manager. “Together, state and local governments work closely to improve quality of life and increase tourism in communities across the state.”

According to the DNR, Recreation Passport grant funding has nearly doubled in the past five years. The Recreation Passport was introduced in 2010.

“It’s very encouraging to see the continued growth in the Recreation Passport, enabling the local grant program to increase,” said Ron Olson, DNR parks and recreation chief. “When people choose to support the Recreation Passport program while renewing their license plate registration with the Secretary of State, our local communities benefit, too. The more people who participate in this program, the more is given back to our local communities.”

Projects wishing to receive funding from the grant can apply here. Applications are due April 1.

View all projects receiving the 2019 grant here.