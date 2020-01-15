Oakland County deputies search for missing 40-year-old Pontiac man

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County deputies are searching for a missing 40-year-old Pontiac man.

Andrew Eugene Green was reported missing Monday after he was last seen carrying a duffel bag in Pontiac, according to authorities.

Green’s family said he has a history of schizophrenia.

Green is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray hat, a gray neck warmer, a white T-shirt, khaki pants and burgundy shoes. Family members said he has the word “scantless” tattooed on his abdomen, a Wile E. Coyote tattooed on his left arm and an old English-style "G" tattooed on the inside of his left arm.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery.

Anyone who has seen Green or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.