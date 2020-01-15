Man shot several times overnight at home on Boston Street in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich – A man was shot several times overnight, allegedly by his own friend’s ex-boyfriend, in Dearborn.

The shooting happened at a home on Boston Street near Telegraph Road and Michigan Avenue. There were several children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

“Graveyard love. Somebody just don’t know how to let go. In a relationship, she didn’t want to be with him. This has been going on for months, (he’s) coming back to her house unannounced, trying to break in and things of that nature,” said a woman who did not want to be identified in this story. “Now, today somebody got hurt.”

Police are searching for the gunman.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.