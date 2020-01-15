Police seek person of interest after shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park
Bowling alley offers $1,500 reward for information
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
The shooting happened Jan. 6 at the bowling alley on Allen Road, officials said.
Thunderbowl Lanes is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 313-386-6377 or email crimetips@allenparkpolice.org.
