Police seek person of interest after shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

The shooting happened Jan. 6 at the bowling alley on Allen Road, officials said.

Thunderbowl Lanes is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-386-6377 or email crimetips@allenparkpolice.org.