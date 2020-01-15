34ºF

Police seek person of interest after shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park

Bowling alley offers $1,500 reward for information

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Allen Park, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Shooting, Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Road
A person of interest in the Jan. 6, 2020, shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a shooting at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

The shooting happened Jan. 6 at the bowling alley on Allen Road, officials said.

Thunderbowl Lanes is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-386-6377 or email crimetips@allenparkpolice.org.

Posted by Allen Park Police Department on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

