ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 16, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Manhunt underway in Sterling Heights after armed robbery
The robbery happened about 12 a.m. Thursday in the area of Frazho and Mound roads in Warren. Two people robbed someone they knew before fleeing the area. Police believe one of them was armed with an AK-47. Warren police issued a “BOLO," or “be on the lookout,” alert for the suspects’ vehicle. Sterling Heights police spotted the vehicle at an apartment complex near Hall Road and the Van Dyke Freeway (M-53).
Weather: Tracking weekend snow
Paul Gross: We’ll wake up to heavy snow falling on Saturday morning, but warmer air coming in will likely change that snow to rain during the afternoon. The amount of snow that falls won’t be the amount you see on the ground by the end of the day. Here’s the full forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan State Police director to testify about breathalyzers
- GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31
- Officials identify woman found dead in vehicle riddled with bullets on Detroit’s east side
- Teen calls 911 from basement as intruders break into Woodhaven home
- Detroit-area man who challenged deportation to Iraq wins, can stay in US
- Clinton Township police: Woman shot while entering car at Eastwood Village Apartments
- Michigan officials meet with residents who fear they’ll lose their homes to Lake Huron erosion
National and World News Headlines
- Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s
- Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure
- Nancy Pelosi hands out impeachment pens, a signing tradition
Sports Headlines
- Should Red Wings try to hire Gerard Gallant as coach?
- Detroit Tigers’ 9th-round pick from 2 years ago, Tarik Skubal, ranked No. 4 LHP prospect in baseball
