ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 16, 2020

The robbery happened about 12 a.m. Thursday in the area of Frazho and Mound roads in Warren. Two people robbed someone they knew before fleeing the area. Police believe one of them was armed with an AK-47. Warren police issued a “BOLO," or “be on the lookout,” alert for the suspects’ vehicle. Sterling Heights police spotted the vehicle at an apartment complex near Hall Road and the Van Dyke Freeway (M-53).

Paul Gross: We’ll wake up to heavy snow falling on Saturday morning, but warmer air coming in will likely change that snow to rain during the afternoon. The amount of snow that falls won’t be the amount you see on the ground by the end of the day. Here’s the full forecast.