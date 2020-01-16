34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local
Sterling Heights police search for an armed robbery suspect near Hall Road and the Van Dyke Freeway on Jan. 16, 2020.
Sterling Heights police search for an armed robbery suspect near Hall Road and the Van Dyke Freeway on Jan. 16, 2020.

Manhunt underway in Sterling Heights after armed robbery

The robbery happened about 12 a.m. Thursday in the area of Frazho and Mound roads in Warren. Two people robbed someone they knew before fleeing the area. Police believe one of them was armed with an AK-47. Warren police issued a “BOLO," or “be on the lookout,” alert for the suspects’ vehicle. Sterling Heights police spotted the vehicle at an apartment complex near Hall Road and the Van Dyke Freeway (M-53).

Weather: Tracking weekend snow

Paul Gross: We’ll wake up to heavy snow falling on Saturday morning, but warmer air coming in will likely change that snow to rain during the afternoon. The amount of snow that falls won’t be the amount you see on the ground by the end of the day. Here’s the full forecast.

More Local News Headlines

National and World News Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: