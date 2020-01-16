DPD: 34-year-old man shot in hand on Detroit’s east side; 17-year-old boy is possible suspect

DETROIT – Detroit police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the hand on the city’s east side, and a 17-year-old boy is listed as a possible suspect.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 18700 block of Gruebner Avenue, near the corner of Outer Drive East and Seven Mile Road, according to authorities.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand during an argument, police said.

Police said the victim walked to the Ninth Precinct to file a report about the shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed as stable, officials said.

Authorities have listed a 17-year-old boy as a potential suspect. He is not in custody, police said.