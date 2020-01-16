Former pastor, Port Huron counselor sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting girls, officials say

PORT HURON, Mich. – A former pastor and Port Huron counselor was sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting preteen and teenage girls, according to authorities.

Jackie Douglas Woodburn, 64, of Burtchville Township, was the director of the Colonial Woods Christian Counseling Center, where he worked for 28 years, officials said.

Court records show Woodburn used an unmonitored chatroom-based website to target and manipulate girls. He pretended to be a teenage boy when speaking to them and isolated them by transitioning conversations to email and other social media apps, police said.

After isolating the girls, Woodburn would pressure, coerce and entice the girls into undressing and engaging in sexual activity on camera, according to police.

““It’s completely reprehensible for any person -- let alone a pastor and counselor -- to abuse young children in this way,” United States Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “We hope this sentencing will bring some closure to the innocent victims and their families who were so badly harmed by the defendant.”

Woodburn sexually exploited a 12-year-old girl from Texas and a 13-year-old girl from Kansas, officials said. He also tried to entice a 9-year-old girl from Virginia, police said.

FBI investigators said Woodburn targeted and exploited several other victims who weren’t identified in the indictment.

Woodburn was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to authorities.