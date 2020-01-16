Manhunt underway in Sterling Heights after armed robbery in Warren

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Sterling Heights.

The robbery happened about 12 a.m. Thursday in the area of Frazho and Mound roads in Warren. Two people robbed someone they knew before fleeing the area. Police believe one of them was armed with an AK-47.

Warren police issued a “BOLO," or “be on the lookout,” alert for the suspects’ vehicle. Sterling Heights police spotted the vehicle at an apartment complex near Hall Road and the Van Dyke Freeway (M-53). It’s directly behind Dunham’s Sports and Bed Bath & Beyond on the south side of Hall Road.

Police were blocking traffic in the area.

One suspect was taken into custody. Police have a vague description of the other suspect: He is described as a black man wearing all gray.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department.