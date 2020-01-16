Michigan officials meet with residents who fear they’ll lose their homes to Lake Huron erosion

LEXINGTON, Mich. – Officials met with residents who live along Lake Huron on Wednesday as erosion threatens homes.

Gary Smith’s Lexington, Michigan home is threatened the worst by erosion that keeps creeping closer. He has been building a makeshift seawall as he awaits a permanent solution.

Buildings at Camp Cavell have washed into the lake, and the water is closer and closer to many homes along the shore.

More than 100 homeowners attended a meeting to hear from Congressman Paul Mitchell and officials from the Department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy regarding what is being done.

The state has promised to speed up the permit process for repairs, as there is not much else EGLE can do. Also, homeowners insurance doesn’t cover erosion.

Officials said residents who are concerned about erosion should call a contractor to get the repair process underway.