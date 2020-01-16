MSP initiative on Lodge leads to 29 traffic stops, 20 citations, 14 misdemeanors, 4 felonies

DETROIT – A Michigan State Police traffic initiative on the Lodge Freeway led to 29 traffic stops, 20 citations, 14 misdemeanors and four felonies -- including a firearm violation, 10 drivers without licenses and an operating while intoxicated, officials said.

Troopers conducted the initiative between 8 p.m. and midnight Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway between Jefferson Avenue and Eight Mile Road.

Police were looking for speeding, aggressive and distracted drivers.

Troopers made 29 traffic stops during the initiative, resulting in 20 citations, 14 misdemeanor arrest charges and four felony arrest charges, according to authorities. One of the felony charges involved a firearm, police said. The handgun can be seen in the photo above.

Ten drivers were found to be driving without a license, two were driving without insurance, one was driving while intoxicated and one had an open intoxicant in the vehicle, according to authorities.

Troopers also issued 14 verbal warnings.