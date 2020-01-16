Officials: 17-year-old boy shot while walking on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

The man was walking in the 7000 block of Elmhurst Street around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

He said he was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition, officials said.

No additional information has been made available.