Passenger of parked car critically injured when another driver causes crash in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – The passenger of a parked car was critically injured Wednesday when another driver crashed into the car in Detroit, officials said.

Police said the crash happened at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Seven Mile Road and Conley Street.

A car heading east on Seven Mile Road ran into another car that was parked, according to authorities.

A 20-year-old female passenger in the parked vehicle is in critical condition, officials said. The 19-year-old man in the driver’s seat was not injured, according to police.

The driver of the eastbound car, a 28-year-old woman, was not injured, authorities said.