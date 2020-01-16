34ºF

Police: 58-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times on Detroit’s west side

Officials search for 2 suspects

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A 58-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot multiple times on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Smart Street, according to authorities.

The 58-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said there are two suspects with the same description: Men wearing black hooded sweatshirts. They were about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and fled west on Smart Street in a red Dodge Charger with license plate No. ECL3746.

