Rochester police search for people who damaged parking meters
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police have released video of people damaging parking meters in Rochester.
The group was seen vandalizing the parking meters last November in Downtown Rochester.
Video shows one person jump and kick a parking meter. That person and another member of the group work together to destroy a parking meter.
- Watch the surveillance video above.
Call Rochester police at 248-651-9621 if you have any information.
