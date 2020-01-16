Southeast Michigan road, transit agencies receive $86 million in federal funding

DETROIT – Sixteen road and transit agencies are receiving $86 million in federal funding intended to help improve air quality and reduce congestion.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is awarding the money as part of the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program for 2021 through 2023. The program is federally funded.

The program aims to reduce single-occupant-vehicle trips, vehicle idling, and traffic congestion.

According to SMCOG, the chosen projects include education and promotion of rideshare and air quality, expanded transit service, new buses that create less pollution, traffic signal optimization, roundabouts, and Intelligent Transportation Systems.

Below are the agencies receiving funding: