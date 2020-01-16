Southeast Michigan road, transit agencies receive $86 million in federal funding
Projects designed to improve air quality, reduce congestion
DETROIT – Sixteen road and transit agencies are receiving $86 million in federal funding intended to help improve air quality and reduce congestion.
The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments is awarding the money as part of the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program for 2021 through 2023. The program is federally funded.
The program aims to reduce single-occupant-vehicle trips, vehicle idling, and traffic congestion.
According to SMCOG, the chosen projects include education and promotion of rideshare and air quality, expanded transit service, new buses that create less pollution, traffic signal optimization, roundabouts, and Intelligent Transportation Systems.
Below are the agencies receiving funding:
- Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (AAATA): $4 million for new buses
- City of Ann Arbor: $1.39 million for traffic signal control expansion
- Blue Water Area Transit Commission (BWATC): $3.53 million to replace older buses
- City of Detroit and Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT): $23.54 million for traffic signal modernization, bus replacement, and traffic operations center
- City of Eastpointe: $1.17 million for traffic signal upgrades and optimization
- Lake Erie Transportation Service Area (LETC): $1.04 million for new bus purchases
- Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS): $0.61 million for bus replacement
- Macomb County: $15.58 million for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and transportation operations center
- Oakland County: $12.07 million for transportation operations center, traffic signal interconnect, and camera installation
- City of Pontiac: $1.19 million for improved signal operations
- Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA): $5.37 million for new service from Ann Arbor to Detroit
- St. Clair County: $0.40 million to remove a traffic signal, install a new roundabout at the intersection of North Road and M-136
- Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG): $1.17 million for air quality education and the rideshare program
- Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART): $8.34 million replace older buses
- Washtenaw County: $3.9 million for countywide signal optimizations and right-turn lanes
- Wayne County: $2.63 million to improve intersection operations
