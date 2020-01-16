Thieves steal from Niedermeier Elementary School teacher’s SUV in parking lot
Purse, other personal items stolen
NEWPORT, Mich. – Two thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing from an elementary school teacher in Newport.
Police said they stole a purse, a blue ray player and other personal items from her SUV.
One of the thieves has a mustache and the other walks with a limp.
The incident happened earlier this week at Niedermeier Elementary School in the Charter Township of Berlin.
If you have any information, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7000.
