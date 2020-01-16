30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

Thieves steal from Niedermeier Elementary School teacher’s SUV in parking lot

Purse, other personal items stolen

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Newport, Wayne County, Berlin Charter Township, Crime, Local, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

NEWPORT, Mich. – Two thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing from an elementary school teacher in Newport.

Police said they stole a purse, a blue ray player and other personal items from her SUV.

One of the thieves has a mustache and the other walks with a limp.

The incident happened earlier this week at Niedermeier Elementary School in the Charter Township of Berlin.

If you have any information, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7000.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: