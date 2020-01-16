Warren mother arrested for leaving 2 young children in freezing car to go to spa, police say

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren mother was arrested for leaving her two young children in a car with her 11-year-old sister despite freezing temperatures so she could go to the spa, police said.

Warren police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. Monday from an 11-year-old girl sitting in a car with her sister’s children, ages 3 and 1.

When officers arrived, the girl told police she had been taken to the location by her sister, Ericka Campbell, along with the children.

Her sister had told her to stay in the vehicle, which was not running, and she would be right back, the 11-year-old said. Police said the outside temperature was 32 degrees.

After waiting for almost an hour, the 11-year-old said she tried to call Campbell, but she didn’t answer. She didn’t know who was inside the house with her sister, so the 11-year-old didn’t want to knock on the door, officials said.

One of the officers knocked on the front door of the home and was greeted by the homeowner, police said. The homeowner said Campbell was inside his home receiving a spa package from his wife.

Police said Campbell laying on a massage table having hair removed and her eyebrows done. When she was ordered to come to the door, Campbell refused and stayed on the massage table, officials said.

The grabbed Campbell’s arm and stood her up, police said. She was arrested for leaving her children in a vehicle unattended, according to authorities.

Officials confirmed with Campbell’s mother that she would come to the location and take the children home with her.

The homeowner told police Campbell had been in his home for about one hour.

Campbell was turned over the Warren Police Department jail without incident, officials said.

During an interview with police, Campbell said she had left the keys in the car for her sister. She said all her sister had to do was knock on the door.

Campbell told police she didn’t think her treatment would take an hour. She said she used to watch her sister when she was 12 years old, so she didn’t think it would be a problem for the 11-year-old to watch her children.

Police called Child Protective Services to notify them of the incident.

A warrant request for one count of fourth-degree child abuse was filed against Campbell. One count of child abuse -- leaving a child unattended in a vehicle was authorized against Campbell.

Campbell was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. She is being held on $5,000 bail.