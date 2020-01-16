Woman tries to steal several bottles of liquor from Meijer in Waterford Township, officials say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman tried to steal several bottles of liquor from a Meijer store in Waterford Township, police said.

Officials said the woman tried to steal liquor from the Meijer at 4200 Highland Road at 9:12 p.m. Dec. 31.

Surveillance video showed the woman hiding several bottles of liquor on her person and trying to leave the store after paying for one bottle of pop, officials said.

Loss prevention officers confronted the woman and recovered the stolen bottles, but the woman got away, according to authorities.

The woman had long red hair, a tattoo on her right forearm and the word “Bella” tattooed on the top of her right hand, officials said. She was wearing black pants and a black jacket, police said. She fled the area in a gray Nissan Altima.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.