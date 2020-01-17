25ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

25ºF

Local News

11 US servicemembers injured after Iran fires missiles at Iraq bases

Pentagon initially said no one was hurt

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: International, Iraq, Iran, Missiles, Military, Qassem Soleimani
U.S. soldiers clear rubble from a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)
U.S. soldiers clear rubble from a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TEHRAN – Eleven United States servicemembers were injured when Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq last week, CNN reports.

The military members who were hurt are being treated for concussions. The Pentagon announced the injuries after initially saying no Americans were hurt.

Iran fired the missiles at two bases on Jan. 7 in response to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: