11 US servicemembers injured after Iran fires missiles at Iraq bases

TEHRAN – Eleven United States servicemembers were injured when Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq last week, CNN reports.

The military members who were hurt are being treated for concussions. The Pentagon announced the injuries after initially saying no Americans were hurt.

Iran fired the missiles at two bases on Jan. 7 in response to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.