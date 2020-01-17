Blood-covered woman arrested for breaking windows in Eastpointe disappears after being taken to hospital

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police said a blood-covered woman who was arrested for breaking out windows of an Eastpointe apartment building is on the loose after she disappeared when officials took her to a hospital.

Sarah Elizabeth Ford was arrested June 26 for breaking out windows at an apartment building on Kelly Road, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they found Ford covered in blood, police said.

Ford got into a scuffle with officers when they tried to detain her, officials said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and hasn’t been seen since, according to authorities.

Her last known addresses are in St. Clair Shores and Hazel Park, police said. She uses the alias Sarah Copley, officials said.

Anyone who has information on Ford’s whereabouts is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.