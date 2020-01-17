ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 17, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Weekend snow forecast
According to the Local4Casters, it appears that the range of accumulating snow across southeast Michigan will be 4 to 8 inches this weekend. Here’s the full forecast of what to expect and when to expect it.
Missing 3-year-old and mother
Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 3-year-old Alydiauna Sophia Munn. She and her 31-year-old mother were last heard from Jan. 12. It is believed they went missing somewhere in Sanilac County, but an exact location is not known.
More Local News Headlines
- Defenders expose another business along Detroit River operating without a permit
- ‘He’s a wannabe’ -- Northfield Township man accused of impersonating federal agent
- Waterford man threatens to kill people, burn down police department after taking Tesla for 130 mph test drive
- Police investigating after 17-year-old girl’s body found on Detroit’s west side
National and World News Headlines
- 11 US servicemembers injured after Iran fires missiles at Iraq bases
- Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 4 sent to hospitals
- Ex-Los Angeles sheriff to report to prison for corruption
- 14 with church ties named in Alaska misconduct review
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.