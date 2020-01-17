19ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Jan. 17, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Radar indicates snow and rain are on the way to southeastern Michigan on Jan. 17, 2020.
Radar indicates snow and rain are on the way to southeastern Michigan on Jan. 17, 2020.

Weekend snow forecast

According to the Local4Casters, it appears that the range of accumulating snow across southeast Michigan will be 4 to 8 inches this weekend. Here’s the full forecast of what to expect and when to expect it.

Missing 3-year-old and mother

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 3-year-old Alydiauna Sophia Munn. She and her 31-year-old mother were last heard from Jan. 12. It is believed they went missing somewhere in Sanilac County, but an exact location is not known.

More Local News Headlines

National and World News Headlines

Sports Headlines

