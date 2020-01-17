Crews work on three water main breaks at 8 Mile and Lahser Road

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – There are currently three water main breaks at 8 Mile and Lahser roads.

Crews are currently onsite working to fix the problems. Residents in the area may experience discolored water during this time, however, it is still safe to drink.

While water does not need to be boiled since it is not contaminated, residents may opt to do so as a precaution. Lahser Road just north of 8 Mile Road is closed to northbound traffic due to the water main break.

Southbound Lahser Road remains open to traffic in the work zone area. Motorists should expect the northbound section of Lahser Road to remain closed until mid next week.

Water main repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, however new concrete on northbound Lahser will not be cured and open to traffic until Wednesday, Jan. 22.

For more information call the water department at 248-796-4850.