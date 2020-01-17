Detroit police corporal who assaulted woman at hospital will not be promoted

DETROIT – A police corporal who was found guilty of assaulting a woman as she lashed out at officers at a hospital will not be promoted, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners voted Thursday.

Cpl. Dewayne Jones was sentenced to a year of probation and six months of anger management last spring after the Aug. 1, 2018, incident.

MORE: New hospital security footage shows Detroit police corporal hitting woman at hospital

Jones was found guilty of punching a naked woman who was lashing out at security officers at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Security video captured the incident. The woman appeared to be in distress as she lashed out at officers. She bit the police officer on the arm and thigh and spit at him and security officers.

Jones beat the woman with repeated blows to the face and chest. Detroit police Chief James Craig called the video disturbing.

“What’s disturbing to me, she had her back turned toward him and he kept striking,” Craig said.