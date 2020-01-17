Detroit police officer falls, hits head while chasing suspects, but gets back up and makes arrest

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer fell and hit his head Friday morning when he was chasing three suspects on foot in the 7400 block of Dacosta Street.

Police were investigating shots fired in the 7400 block of Rockdale Street when the officer saw the suspects flee on foot.

The officer was chasing the suspects on foot, jumped a fence, fell and hit his head. However, he was able to get back up and arrest one of the suspects, police said.

Detroit police said he was having trouble breathing on his way to the hospital, but he is listed in stable condition.