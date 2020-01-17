25ºF

Detroit police seek 14-year-old Makiyah Franklin

Teen missing since Wednesday

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Makiyah Franklin.
Makiyah Franklin. (Detroit police.)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for 14-year-old Makiyah Franklin who was last seen on Jan. 15 at 7:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Auburn in Detroit.

According to police, she did not attend school that day. Franklin is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has a light complexion, dark brown eyes and medium length sandy brown natural hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark brown ponytail, purple coat, white Polo shirt, khaki pants and carrying a navy blue backpack with strips.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

