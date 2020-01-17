Detroit police seek info on fatal hit-and-run on Fenkell in December

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a vehicle and driver wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Dec. 26, 2019 on Fenkell Avenue at Freeland Street.

A 54-year-old woman was fatally struck about 5:50 p.m. that day by a vehicle going eastbound on Fenkell Avenue. The woman was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. The vehicle is described as a red work van with a white driver’s side door and a ladder rack on the roof, according to police. Police said the vehicle is shown in a surveillance image from a nearby gas station.

The public is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s fatal squad at 313-596-2280 with information on this deadly hit-and-run.