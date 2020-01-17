Marijuana regulatory agency expands product recall

MICHIGAN – The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a health and safety advisory bulletin on Friday due to the recall of medical marijuana products which failed safety compliance testing.

All affected medical marijuana is required to have a label affixed to the container that indicates the METRC number assigned to the marijuana product. Patients and caregivers should look for the production batch number associated with the product name or the individual package number which can be found under the name of the provisioning center at which the product was sold.

Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to the provisioning center where they were purchased for proper disposal. Provisioning centers who carried the products must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.

Recalled products are listed below with the dates of sale in parenthesis.

ORIGINAL RECALL (1/10/20):

PC-000249 – Pharmaco (Dank on Arrival) 3650 Patterson Rd Bay City, MI 48706

Orange Burst – Buds 1A4050100002330000000415 (10/16/19 - 1/6/20)

PC-000261 – Pharmaco (Roots) 3557 Wilder Rd Bay City, MI 48706

Orange Burst – Buds 1A4050100002330000000416 (10/25/19 - 12/30/19)

PC-000205 – Pharmaco (Five & Dime) 20561 Dwyer St Detroit, MI 48234

Orange Burst – Buds 1A4050100002330000000417 (10/15/19 - 12/6/19)

EXPANDED RECALL (1/17/20):

PC-000190 – Thrive Provisioning Center 6007 Ann Arbor Rd Jackson, MI 49201

Ice Cream Buds 1A4050100002775000000630 (7/8/19 - 7/11/19) 1A4050100002775000000631 (7/6/19 - 8/11/19) 1A4050100002775000000656 (7/27/19 - 7/30/19)

PC-000249 – Pharmaco (Dank on Arrival) 3650 Patterson Rd Bay City, MI 48706

Orange Burst – Buds 1A4050100002330000000065 (8/5/19 - 9/9/19)

Juju Glue Buds 1A4050100002330000000057 (8/2/19 - 9/10/19)

PC-000226 – Pharmaco (Shake & Bake) 20477 Schaefer Hwy Detroit, MI 48235

Orange Burst – Buds 1A4050100002330000000063 (8/3/19 - 8/23/19)

Dosi Doe Buds 1A4050100002330000000061 (8/3/19 - 8/26/19) 1A4050100002330000000062 (8/3/19 - 8/26/19) 1A4050100002330000000058 (8/6/19 - 9/15/19)

Juju Glue Buds 1A4050100002330000000055 (8/12/19 - 8/30/19) 1A4050100002330000000048 (8/1/19 - 8/30/19)

PC-000232 – Pharmaco (Remedii Battle Creek) 160 E Columbia Ave Battle Creek, MI 49015

Glue Buds 1A4050100002330000000059 (8/5/19 - 08/30/19)

PC-000111 – Amazing Buds 1301 Main St Adrian, MI 49221

Blueberry Muffin Buds 1A4050100000900000017475 (8/19/19 - 10/23/19)

PC-000118 – Choice Labs 6031 Ann Arbor Rd Jackson, MI 49201

Blueberry Muffin Buds 1A4050100000900000018360 (8/24/19 - 9/1/19)

PC-000129 – Green House of Walled Lake 103 E. Walled Lake Dr Walled Lake, MI 48390

Blueberry Muffin Buds 1A4050100000900000019067 (8/28/19 - 9/4/19)

PC-000068 – Wayne PRV 5405 Cogswell Rd Wayne, MI 48184

1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush 1A4050100001196000000502 (8/16/19 - 8/28/19) 1A4050100001196000000503 (8/29/19 - 8/31/19) 1A4050100001196000000507 (8/31/19 - 9/5/19)

PC-000008 – Bloom City Club 423 Miller Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48103

1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush 1A4050100001196000000492 (8/28/19 - 8/31/19) 1A4050100001196000000493 (8/31/19 - 9/3/19) 1A4050100001196000000496 (9/3/19 - 9/5/19) 1A4050100001196000000497 (9/17/19 - 9/21/19) 1A4050100001196000000499 (9/5/19 - 9/6/19) 1A4050100001196000000500 (9/6/19 - 9/8/19) 1A4050100001196000000501 (9/23/19 - 10/5/19) 1A4050100001196000000504 (9/12/19 - 10/5/19) 1A4050100001196000000505 (9/8/19 - 10/18/19) 1A4050100001196000000494 (10/8/19 - 10/11/19) 1A4050100001196000000489 (10/11/19 - 10/17/19)

PC-000182 – Nature’s Medicine 3480 E North Union Rd Bay City, MI 48706

1g Elite Sour Strawberry Kush 1A4050100001196000000490 (8/18/19 - 11/5/19) 1A4050100001196000000491 (9/3/19 - 11/5/19)

Peanut Butter Buds 1A4050100001196000000021 (9/1/19 - 10/18/19)

PC-000134 – 3843 Euclid 3843 N Euclid Ave Bay City, MI 48706

Mitten Extracts - Mitten Pound Cake 1A4050100001FA5000000015 (10/17/19 - 11/12/19)

Mitten Extracts - Pebble Cereal 1A4050100001FA5000000003 (10/17/19 - 11/15/19)

PC-000248 – Green Wellness Ventures 101 N Front St Chesaning, MI 48616

Blueberry Muffin Buds 1A4050100000900000017612 (8/20/19 - 1/10/20)

PC-000259 – Pharmaco (Motown Meds) 18334 W Warren Avenue Detroit, MI 48228

Orange Burst – Buds 1A4050100002330000000418 (10/15/19 - 10/21/19)

Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8597.