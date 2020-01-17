Partial palm print on door helps police arrest Warren bank robbery suspect

WARREN, Mich. – A partial palm print on the door of a Huntington Bank in Warren helped police arrested a Detroit man in connection with the crime, officials said.

The bank robbery happened around 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Huntington Bank located at 13490 10 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Walter Muhammad, 41, of Detroit, was arrested Friday at his home in the 14400 block of Carlisle Street on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Muhammad told police he was addicted to gambling, authorities said.

Officials said Muhammad is a parolee who was charged with the armed robbery of a Subway in Harper Woods.

The key to the arrest was when Warren police evidence technicians pulled a partial palm print from an exit door.

He was arraigned Friday and charged with bank robbery.