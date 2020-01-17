Video shows thieves swipe items from elementary teacher’s car in Berlin Township
NEWPORT, Mich. – Thieves are shown on video taking items from an elementary school teacher’s vehicle earlier this week in Berlin Township.
This happened in the parking lot of Neidermeier Elementary School, which is on Newport South Road just south of Swan Creek Road. They took a Blu-ray player and other personal items.
No arrests have been announced.
