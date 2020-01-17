WATCH: Oxford teachers camp on school roof after students reach charity fundraising goal

OXFORD, Mich. – Two Oxford Middle School teachers are camping on the school roof Thursday night after students hit a fundraising goal.

Watch their rooftop campout live below.

Josh Smokovitz and Jason Cady told students they would spend the night on the roof if their classes raised the most money for the American Cancer Society. Of the $7,510.14 raised, their students raised $1,757.55.

They will be on the roof until school begins Friday morning.

Click here to donate.