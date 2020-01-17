25ºF

WATCH: Oxford teachers camp on school roof after students reach charity fundraising goal

More than $7,500 raised for American Cancer Society

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Two Oxford Middle School teachers are camping on the roof on Jan. 16, 2020 after students met a fundraising goal.
Two Oxford Middle School teachers are camping on the roof on Jan. 16, 2020 after students met a fundraising goal. (Oxford Community Schools)

OXFORD, Mich. – Two Oxford Middle School teachers are camping on the school roof Thursday night after students hit a fundraising goal.

Watch their rooftop campout live below.

Josh Smokovitz and Jason Cady told students they would spend the night on the roof if their classes raised the most money for the American Cancer Society. Of the $7,510.14 raised, their students raised $1,757.55.

They will be on the roof until school begins Friday morning.

Click here to donate.

