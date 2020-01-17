Waterford man arrested after Tesla taken for 130 mph test drive
Jordan Szeliga arrested on charges of speeding and threatening to kill people and burn down a building.
TROY, Mich. – A Waterford man faces several charges after allegedly going 130 mph south on I-75 and east on Adams Road in Troy.
Jordan Szeliga, 28, is charged with reckless driving, driving without an operator’s license on his person and two charges of hinder and obstruction of a police officer.
He is currently being held at Oakland County Jail.
According to court records, Szeliga has previous charges including assaults against police officers and malicious destruction of police property.
