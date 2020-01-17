21ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

21ºF

Local News

Waterford man arrested after Tesla taken for 130 mph test drive

Jordan Szeliga arrested on charges of speeding and threatening to kill people and burn down a building.

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Tags: Tesla, Troy, Troy Police, Jordan Szeliga, Local, News, Arrests, Waterford, Oakland County

TROY, Mich. – A Waterford man faces several charges after allegedly going 130 mph south on I-75 and east on Adams Road in Troy.

Jordan Szeliga, 28, is charged with reckless driving, driving without an operator’s license on his person and two charges of hinder and obstruction of a police officer.

He is currently being held at Oakland County Jail.

According to court records, Szeliga has previous charges including assaults against police officers and malicious destruction of police property.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: