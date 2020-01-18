21-year-old found shot to death in car, Detroit police say
Victim’s body found near Greenfield Road and Acacia Avenue
DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday, Detroit police say.
Police say the victim’s body was found inside the car on Friday around 11:15 p.m. near Greenfield Road and Acacia Avenue. No arrests have been made.
Police are working on providing updated information. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
