Local News

21-year-old found shot to death in car, Detroit police say

Victim’s body found near Greenfield Road and Acacia Avenue

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A 21-year-old man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday, Detroit police say.

Police say the victim’s body was found inside the car on Friday around 11:15 p.m. near Greenfield Road and Acacia Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Police are working on providing updated information. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

