Person shooting gun into air prompts rumors of shootout in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Rumors of a shootout in Roseville started Friday night after someone fired a gun into the air, police said.

Police received a call around 9:15 p.m. about an alleged shootout in a parking lot at the southeast corner of Gratiot Avenue and Masonic Boulevard.

Witnesses told police there was no shootout. Instead, it was someone in a silver, gray or black car, possibly a Dodge Charger, shooting rounds into the air, witnesses told police.

Police couldn’t find any victims or damage to nearby vehicles and businesses.

The alleged shooter also was not located.