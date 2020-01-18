Suspects in Woodhaven home invasion being held on bond

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – Two men charged in a Woodhaven home invasion are being held on bond.

Both the suspects, Antonio Talley, and DeShawn Cosley were arraigned before a judge Friday on charges of first degree home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

After pleading not guilty both men were issued a cash bond and remain at the Woodhaven Police Department.

Talley was given a bond of $150,000 and DeShawn Cosley was given a $500,000 bond. Both are rescheduled to appear at the 33rd District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 28 for a probale cause conference.

Original Story: Woman hides in basement while thieves move through her home, Woodhaven police say

Woodhaven police say a woman hid in her basement and called police while the men moved throughout her home. The caller told police she was home alone and heard people inside the home in the 25000 block of Reeck Road in Woodhaven.